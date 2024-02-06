All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 23, 2019

Missouri Legislature black caucus to visit with Honorable Young Men Club

Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere. As of Tuesday, seven members of the state legislature’s black caucus were slated to tour Cape Girardeau Central High School, Central Junior High School and Central Middle School to learn more about how the mentorship program has positively impacted grades, graduation rates and attendance for at-risk students. ...

Tyler Graef
In this photo from 2017, Honorable Young Men Club co-founder Cantrell Andrews ties a knot for Lemuel Gilbert at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau.
In this photo from 2017, Honorable Young Men Club co-founder Cantrell Andrews ties a knot for Lemuel Gilbert at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere.

As of Tuesday, seven members of the state legislature’s black caucus were slated to tour Cape Girardeau Central High School, Central Junior High School and Central Middle School to learn more about how the mentorship program has positively impacted grades, graduation rates and attendance for at-risk students.

The legislators’ visit was proposed by former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a Cape Girardeau native, after Kinder learned about the efficacy of the HYMC, which was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players — Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean, Cantrell Andrews and Aaron Adeoye.

“I think we have a national model here that’s been created right here in Cape Girardeau,” Kinder said. “I was so impressed, I guess you could say the wheels started turning. I wanted to do something to bring a wider audience [to the group’s work.]”

While the legislators will be taking notes on the group’s approach to mentorship, co-founder Arkorful said the visit will be an opportunity for the honorable young men to learn about how citizens can effect change through lawmaking.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s important for [the kids] to know there are black legislators out there that look like them, to show them they can be that, too,” he said. “So they know there are people in Missouri doing great things that look like me instead of thinking there’s just a football player or basketball player as their only options.”

Kinder said he wanted to highlight the example of HYMC in part because of the breadth of skills fostered in the program, including how to deliver a firm handshake with eye contact, how to dress for a job interview and other soft skills, in addition to the improvements in scholastic metrics such as test scores.

“We want to show to the visitors the measurable hard data, and show that there’s proof that this model works,” Kinder said. “But also, how have these kids changed? How have the trajectories they are on changed since [the HYMC co-founders] became involved?”

Co-founder Andrews said his favorite part of working with the young men is how honest and genuine they can be.

“Honesty, because with most adults, you don’t know where you stand with them. They smile on your face one moment and talk behind your back next,” he said. “While kids, on the other, will let you know if they like you or not. There is no guessing on where you stand in a kid’s life and if you don’t know, ask. Trust me they will tell you. I can respect that.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-...
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy