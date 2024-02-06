Local youth mentorship program the Honorable Young Men Club will host members of the Missouri state legislature this Friday in part to see how the successes of the program might be replicated elsewhere.

As of Tuesday, seven members of the state legislature’s black caucus were slated to tour Cape Girardeau Central High School, Central Junior High School and Central Middle School to learn more about how the mentorship program has positively impacted grades, graduation rates and attendance for at-risk students.

The legislators’ visit was proposed by former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a Cape Girardeau native, after Kinder learned about the efficacy of the HYMC, which was founded in 2016 by four former Southeast Missouri State University football players — Kweku Arkorful, Wyky Jean, Cantrell Andrews and Aaron Adeoye.

“I think we have a national model here that’s been created right here in Cape Girardeau,” Kinder said. “I was so impressed, I guess you could say the wheels started turning. I wanted to do something to bring a wider audience [to the group’s work.]”

While the legislators will be taking notes on the group’s approach to mentorship, co-founder Arkorful said the visit will be an opportunity for the honorable young men to learn about how citizens can effect change through lawmaking.