Missouri Legislature begins 2018 with focus on ethics, tax changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature launched the 2018 annual session Wednesday with a call for stronger ethics laws from the House, talk of tax changes and interest in revisiting issues that took a center stage last year.

House Speaker Todd Richardson said work will begin quickly, with scheduled debates next week on legislation targeting human trafficking and banning lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

Richardson, Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and new GOP Gov. Eric Greitens have all said they're interested in revamping state tax laws, but they have been vague on how. Richard pledged caution Wednesday in considering tax cuts.

"I like low taxes, too," Richard said. "But I'm going to be very careful that we're not endangering this institution."

Here's a rundown of top issues for GOP lawmakers this year:

Taxes

Bills filed thus far include ending a 2 percent discount for businesses that file taxes on time, capping tax credits for low-income housing development and phasing out the state's income tax.

Also at issue is whether to decouple the state from the federal tax code to avoid an automatic carryover of various provisions to Missouri's tax laws.

Richard said staffers are reviewing the effects of the federal change, while Richardson said he doesn't believe Missouri should break off from the federal code. Richardson said the federal tax cut is expected to have "a manageable hit" to the state budget.

Labor

Both Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Republican House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo previously cited repealing Missouri's "prevailing wage" law, which sets minimum local wages for public construction projects, as a top priority. Current law requires cities, school districts and other government entities to pay more than the state's minimum wage of $7.85 an hour for public construction and maintenance projects. The rates are calculated on a county-by-county basis.

Critics of the law say it drives up construction costs for schools and other local projects, but supporters argue axing the law would allow the state to undercut union workers.