Missouri Legislature approves bill on parental rights, rape

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. � The Missouri Legislature passed a bill making it easier to terminate a father�s parental rights if the child was the result of rape.

The bill, approved by the Senate in a 32-0 vote, would allow a judge to end a father�s parental rights if there was �clear, cogent, and convincing evidence� he raped the mother, resulting in the pregnancy. The judge also would have to consider whether termination was in the child�s best interest.