Missouri Legislature approves bill on parental rights, rape

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Legislature passed a bill making it easier to terminate a fatherï¿½s parental rights if the child was the result of rape.
The bill, approved by the Senate in a 32-0 vote, would allow a judge to end a fatherï¿½s parental rights if there was ï¿½clear, cogent, and convincing evidenceï¿½ he raped the mother, resulting in the pregnancy. The judge also would have to consider whether termination was in the childï¿½s best interest.
Women would still be eligible to receive child support if the fatherï¿½s rights were terminated.
The bill will next go to the governorï¿½s desk.
The bill is SB 800
