Missouri Legislature advances right-to-work proposals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Legislature advanced two measures Friday in an attempt to protect a right-to-work law they passed last year prohibiting mandatory union fees in workplaces.

Last year's law has remained on hold pending a union-backed referendum on repealing the measure, which is scheduled to occur during the November general election.

One measure passed Friday by the Senate would move that referendum up to the August primary election, shifting an expected heavy union turnout away from Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's re-election bid.

The other measure, given initial approval Friday by the House, would put an additional question to voters about whether to enshrine the right to work in the state constitution. That would occur at the November election, unless the governor set a special election that could coincide with the August referendum.

Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, who also is president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, described the two measures as "a slap in the face again for working men and women,"

Walsh said she would attempt to block the proposed constitutional amendment from coming to a vote in the Senate.

It's unclear whether senators will take up the constitutional amendment. But Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe defended the chamber's vote to move up the referendum on the state law.

"Every day that we can move forward the opportunity for Missouri to be a right-to-work state, we believe it's an economic advantage for the citizens and the businesses here," Kehoe said.

Republican Sen. Dave Schatz said there were businesses on the fence about locating in Missouri because of the uncertainty surrounding the law. Moving up the referendum on repeal of right-to-work would help them, he said.

"It's imperative to get this question answered sooner than later," said Schatz of Sullivan.

Democratic Sen. Scott Sifton of St. Louis County disagreed. He noted a petition signed by hundreds of thousands of people referenced Nov. 6 as the election date.