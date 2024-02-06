Missouri legislators mull ban on transgender athletes in female sports

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday took up a bill to ban transgender girls and women from competing in female-only sports, an issue that has become flashpoint this election year.

The proposal, debated in a Senate education committee, would only apply to transgender girls and women. Transgender boys and men would still be allowed to compete against other males.

Students who feel like they've been hurt by a violation of the bill would be able to sue schools or sports organizations.

Republican proponents are pitching the bill, nicknamed the Save Women's Sports Act, as a way to protect female athletes. Backers told committee members men are naturally more physically capable, so it's unfair for transgender girls and women to compete in female-only sports.

Republican Sen. Rick Brattin said even with hormone blockers, transgender girls still have an advantage.

"When you're talking transgender (fe)males playing in a female sport, that competitive edge still exists," he said.

Democrats and other critics pushed back against the argument the legislation would do anything to help women's sports.

Lori Lindsey, who played on the U.S. women's soccer team when they won Olympic gold in 2012, told lawmakers the top issues facing women and girls in sports include unequal pay, sexual assault, and lack of enforcement of Title IX protections against discrimination. She said transgender athletes participating hasn't been an issue.