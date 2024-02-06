A decade ago, Missouri lawmakers passed legislation that was celebrated as lifting the lifetime ban from food stamp benefits for people with a drug felony on their record.

But that legislation created a host of restrictions and requirements to be eligible for and access benefits, modifying the ban rather than eliminating it outright.

Now, two Missouri senators have filed legislation that would remove Missouri's remaining restrictions on providing food benefits to those convicted of felony drug offenses. They argue the current system has severely hindered access to benefits for a population particularly in need of food aid as they reintegrate after incarceration.

"Successful reentry into society from the criminal justice system requires being able to meet basic needs such as food," said state Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat. "Denying access to basic needs programs makes it harder for people with convictions to get back on their feet."

Under current law, those who've been incarcerated can only have a single felony for drug possession or use to be eligible -- and they then must participate in a treatment program and drug testing.

"I have not seen anyone who has been able to get it," said state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, an Arnold Republican.

Coleman, along with Arthur, is sponsoring legislation that would lift the ban completely, arguing that denying access to basic needs such as food increases the risk of recidivism.

Missouri would join 29 other states in entirely opting out of the ban under the legislation.

Federal law since the mid-1990s has prevented those convicted of felony drug offenses from accessing food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Food Assistance Program, also referred to as food stamps. But states can modify the ban or opt out of it entirely.