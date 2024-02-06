State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) had the recent hike in Missouri's gasoline tax on her mind during remarks Thursday to the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly morning coffee meeting.

Rehder was among the minority of Show Me State lawmakers in voting against the tax increase in May.

The first-term senator reminded attendees at Front Porch Rental Hall of her opposition to the bill while providing information on how to get promised tax rebates from the state.

"Keep saving your gas tax receipts. Refund forms aren't ready yet but by July, you can request that rebate," said Rehder, who succeeded term-limited Wayne Wallingford in January.

Rehder noted a member of her staff has spent $475 to-date buying 154 gallons of gas and will realize a refund of $3.87.

"That's not much, granted, but if businesses will keep their receipts, the refund will add up over time and will be significant."

The Republican-led General Assembly, in approving Missouri's first gas tax hike in 25 years, expects the state to raise hundreds of millions in new dollars to fix roads and bridges.

The law raised Missouri's 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax -- among the lowest in the nation -- by 2.5 cents Oct. 1. The tax will gradually rise until July 2025 when the levy reaches 29.5 cents per gallon -- putting Missouri's gas tax rate closer to the national average for states.