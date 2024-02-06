Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri now leads the nation with the highest rate of new COVID-19 infections as vaccinations lag and the Delta variant takes hold.

One person in every 1,349 people in the state was diagnosed with COVID-19 from June 13 to Sunday, new data shows.

The north-central and southwest part of the state are driving the surge, said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.