NewsNovember 8, 2017

Missouri lawyer found guilty of obstruction of justice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawyer has been convicted of stealing money meant for restitution. The U.S. attorney's office said a judge found 48-year-old Robert Young guilty Monday of one count of obstruction of justice after a bench trial. The Kansas City Star reported a grand jury indicted the Liberty lawyer a year ago...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawyer has been convicted of stealing money meant for restitution.

The U.S. attorney's office said a judge found 48-year-old Robert Young guilty Monday of one count of obstruction of justice after a bench trial. The Kansas City Star reported a grand jury indicted the Liberty lawyer a year ago.

Prosecutors alleged the family of a criminal defendant had given Young more than $62,000 for the purpose of making restitution in the defendant's case. Prosecutors said Young instead used the money to buy a motorcycle and to make rent payments and retail purchases.

The money later was paid after Young was relieved from the case.

Young could face a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled.

