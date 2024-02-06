Missouri lawsuit for absentee voting amid virus appealed

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Civil rights groups on Tuesday appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court after a local judge dismissed their lawsuit seeking to allow all Missourians to vote absentee in upcoming elections to help reduce the risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus.

The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson City by the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition on behalf of the NAACP, the League of Women Voters and several residents. It claims requiring voters to appear at traditional polling places during the pandemic puts lives at risk.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem in a Monday judgment tossed the lawsuit, writing that the civil rights groups who sued were asking for widespread absentee voting for all future elections regardless of whether COVID-19 is still around.

Beetem wrote that the plaintiffs sought "radical and permanent transformation of Missouri voting practices without the authorization of the Legislature."

Voters currently can request absentee ballots only if they provide an excuse for why they can't vote in person. Illness is one option, but the law isn't explicit on whether the illness excuse covers healthy voters concerned about catching or spreading COVID-19.

Missouri lawmakers last week sent a bill to Republican Gov. Mike Parson to ensure expanded access to absentee voting.

Under the bill, people considered at-risk of the coronavirus -- those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain existing health problems -- could vote absentee without needing to have their ballot notarized. Anyone else could cast a mail-in ballot but would need to get it notarized.

"Even with the passage of legislation last week providing for mail voting options, this case presents important issues that will determine whether Missouri voters can safely exercise their fundamental right to vote in 2020, including the ability of voters to cast absentee ballots without a notary," said Denise Lieberman, lawsuit co-counsel and general counsel to the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition.