Missouri lawmakers vow to go after carjackers, but not guns

ST. LOUIS -- Republican legislators and Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday laid out legislative priorities for 2020 aimed at fighting violent urban crime, but they made it clear those priorities don't include stricter gun laws.

Legislative leaders said they'll push for strengthening Missouri's carjacking statute and removing the requirement forcing St. Louis police officers to live in the city in hopes of boosting officer recruitment and retention.

But many Democrats in the Legislature as well as St. Louis leaders have called for specific measures to address gun violence, such as allowing the city to adopt its own gun laws that are tougher than the state's, or requiring a permit to carry a gun, at least in the city.

Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz indicated new gun restrictions are off the table in the Republican-controlled Legislature convening in January.

"When we talk about guns and taking guns out of law-abiding citizens' hands, that was never a topic of discussion that we were willing to address," Schatz said.

St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield all have seen spikes in gun crimes and homicides in recent years. More than a dozen children have been killed in gun violence in St. Louis this year.

St. Louis police chief John Hayden spoke at the news conference and expressed support for the carjacking proposal and the end to the police residency requirement. But he also cited a need for a law requiring a gun permit. Missouri law requires no such permit.