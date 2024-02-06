Missouri lawmakers vote to collect online sales taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The GOP Legislature on Wednesday passed bills that would require out-of-state online stores to collect sales taxes on Missourians' purchases.

The House and Senate passed slightly different versions of the proposal. Both bills still need at least another vote to go to Gov. Mike Parson's desk by lawmakers' Friday deadline.

Missouri is the only state that hasn't approved some kind of requirement out-of-state online stores collect sales taxes on items sold to residents, not including the states that don't collect sales taxes at all.