Missouri lawmakers vote to allow grants for Hyperloop track

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday voted to make grants available for potential builders of an ultrafast Hyperloop test track in the state.

House members in a voice vote gave initial approval to a bill that would make a 10 to 15 mile test track eligible for public-private partnership grants.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.

Missouri supporters envision connecting Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis with a system that could cut a roughly four-hour drive across the state down to a 30-minute commute. They're now advocating for a test track to be built in Missouri.