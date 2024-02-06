All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 7, 2020

Missouri lawmakers vote to allow grants for Hyperloop track

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday voted to make grants available for potential builders of an ultrafast Hyperloop test track in the state. House members in a voice vote gave initial approval to a bill that would make a 10 to 15 mile test track eligible for public-private partnership grants...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday voted to make grants available for potential builders of an ultrafast Hyperloop test track in the state.

House members in a voice vote gave initial approval to a bill that would make a 10 to 15 mile test track eligible for public-private partnership grants.

Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph.

Missouri supporters envision connecting Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis with a system that could cut a roughly four-hour drive across the state down to a 30-minute commute. They're now advocating for a test track to be built in Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It would bring in investment dollars from around the world to make Missouri an innovative state," bill sponsor Rep. Travis Fitzwater told colleagues on the House floor.

It's not cheap. Some estimates have put the cost at $25 million to $27 million per mile, excluding land acquisition.

The bill debated Tuesday needs another vote of approval before it can go to the state Senate for consideration.

House lawmakers also tacked on a provision to prevent the use of eminent domain for the project, although Fitzwater said it's unlikely it will be necessary to use eminent domain to build a test track.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy