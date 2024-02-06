Missouri lawmakers try to strengthen abortion ban

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Legislation considered Wednesday in a Missouri state Senate committee would bolster the state's abortion ban.

Republican Sen. Mike Moon's measure would add a line to the Missouri Constitution that states: "Nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion."

"Let the voters weigh in on this," Moon said. "They will confirm with us that life is precious, and it should not be snuffed out prematurely through abortive actions."

Abortion is already outlawed in Missouri. A law banning the procedure kicked in last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Since then, abortion-rights advocates have been talking about trying to restore access to abortion via ballot measures, although no proposals have been filed.