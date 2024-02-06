All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 24, 2023
Missouri lawmakers try to strengthen abortion ban
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Legislation considered Wednesday in a Missouri state Senate committee would bolster the state's abortion ban. Republican Sen. Mike Moon's measure would add a line to the Missouri Constitution that states: "Nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion."...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Republican Missouri state Sen. Mike Moon speaks in his Capitol office Feb. 1, 2022, in Jefferson City. A bill by Moon would let voters decide whether to go a step further in outlawing abortion. A GOP-led Senate committee on Wednesday debated an amendment that would say abortion rights are not protected in Missouri's Constitution.
Republican Missouri state Sen. Mike Moon speaks in his Capitol office Feb. 1, 2022, in Jefferson City. A bill by Moon would let voters decide whether to go a step further in outlawing abortion. A GOP-led Senate committee on Wednesday debated an amendment that would say abortion rights are not protected in Missouri's Constitution.David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press, file

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Legislation considered Wednesday in a Missouri state Senate committee would bolster the state's abortion ban.

Republican Sen. Mike Moon's measure would add a line to the Missouri Constitution that states: "Nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion."

"Let the voters weigh in on this," Moon said. "They will confirm with us that life is precious, and it should not be snuffed out prematurely through abortive actions."

Abortion is already outlawed in Missouri. A law banning the procedure kicked in last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Since then, abortion-rights advocates have been talking about trying to restore access to abortion via ballot measures, although no proposals have been filed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Missouri, citizens can amend laws and the Missouri Constitution by going directly to voters through referendums or initiative petitions.

Ballot measures allow voters to sidestep lawmakers, a tool that has previously been used to address policy issues voters disagree with the Legislature on or politically sticky issues lawmakers refuse to take up.

Moon's measure would also need voter approval if it's passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature by the end of session in mid-May.

Abortion-rights advocates asked lawmakers to vote down the proposal.

"Here we are explaining again that abortion bans have devastating consequences for the patients and communities being denied this essential care," said Vanessa Wellbery, vice president of policy and advocacy at Advocates of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy