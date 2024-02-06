JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri's Republican lawmakers are once again trying to block federal health care dollars from going to the state's Planned Parenthood clinics, this time weeks after the Missouri Supreme Court thwarted a previous attempt to end that funding.

The Republican-led House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would bar Medicaid funding from going to Planned Parenthood, which is already banned by state law from providing abortions in almost all circumstances.

Republican lawmakers argued that no public funding should go to the organization, which offers abortions in other states.

"When you do business with an entity like a Planned Parenthood, you're ultimately subsidizing those abortion services, even if they are in other states," bill sponsor Rep. Cody Smith said during Wednesday floor debate.

House Democrats said the ban will limit low-income residents' choice of where they go for health care such as cancer screenings and birth control. In some areas of the state, it could mean blocking access to those services altogether, Democratic Rep. Patty Lewis said.

"In the state of Missouri, defunding Planned Parenthood services is defunding affordable access for our constituents," Lewis said.

The advocacy branches of Missouri's two Planned Parenthoods said in a statement Wednesday that those clinics treat patients "without reimbursement, regardless of the patients' ability to pay or insurance status, because every person must have the right to get care from the health care provider of their choice."