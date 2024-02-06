Missouri lawmakers to consider sports betting, redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers will consider whether to collect sales taxes on online purchases, allow sports gambling and overhaul legislative redistricting when they return for the start of the 2019 session.

Actions by the U.S. Supreme Court and Missouri voters last year are dictating top issues for the Republican-led Legislature during the roughly five-month annual session, which starts Wednesday.

Those include a high court ruling allowing states to require out-of-state retailers to collect what could be millions of dollars of new tax revenue from online sales to Missouri residents.

"We all agree we want online retailers in parity with Missouri retailers, (the) brick and mortar stores," acting House Speaker Elijah Haahr said.

That also has the backing of Republican Gov. Mike Parson and other lawmakers, but there's no consensus on what to do with the new revenue. Haahr said many lawmakers want to return any online sales tax revenue to Missourians through a tax cut, but he said that's challenging because at this point it's unclear how much money the taxes would bring to the state.

Lawmakers also will have the option to legalize sports betting following another court ruling last year that paved the way for it in all 50 states.

Several lawmakers have filed bills that would allow and regulate sports betting, but there's disagreement between casinos and sports leagues, which want a cut of the profits.

Sports leagues last year told lawmakers they'd use the money to ensure players and teams don't throw or manipulate games. But Missouri Gaming Association executive director Mike Winter blasted the so-called "integrity fees" as unwarranted.