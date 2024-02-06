Missouri lawmakers to consider legalizing sports betting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers plan to make another attempt at legalizing sports betting just months after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law that has restricted most states from allowing bets on sports.

The Missouri Legislature likely will consider joining at least six other states that have started offering wagers on sporting events, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"I certainly anticipate it being out there for discussion before the House and the Senate," said Republican Rep. Dean Plocher, who sponsored legislation last spring to legalize sports betting that didn't advance.

Plocher said multiple drafted bills have been circulating since the high court's decision.

A spokesman for Gov. Mike Parson said the governor isn't leading the call for sports wagering in Missouri, but isn't opposed to the idea.