Missouri lawmakers take up sales tax break for car trade-ins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers began a special session Monday to bring back a sales tax break for multi-vehicle trade-ins, a tax credit residents use an estimated 14,000 times a year.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back to work after the Missouri Supreme Court in June ended the sales tax break for multiple vehicle trade-ins.

Previously, Department of Revenue officials allowed people to subtract the value of multiple trade-in vehicles against the cost of a replacement vehicle, then calculate the sales tax from the discounted price. But the court ruled state law only allows taxpayers to count the value of one vehicle, trailer or boat as a credit against the sales tax on the replacement vehicle.

It's unclear how many people and businesses, including companies with large fleets, were impacted by the change.

The Department of Revenue so far has not provided the exact number of multi-vehicle trade-ins each year and the amount of discounts received. But of roughly 140,000 trade-ins occurring each year, multi-vehicle trades account for 6% to 10%, spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy said in an email. That amounts to an estimated 8,400 to 14,000 multiple car trade-ins per year.