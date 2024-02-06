Missouri lawmakers take first steps toward right to work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Emboldened with new support from a Republican governor, Missouri lawmakers Tuesday took the first steps to fast-track passage of a contested right-to-work bill to ban mandatory union fees.

House members, within days of the 2017 legislative session's start, held a hearing on the measure. Senators, meanwhile, were scheduled to vet a similar proposal today.

Dozens filled a room in the Capitol's basement, where they argued the pros and cons of the proposal during a sometimes-tense hearing Tuesday.

For years, the Republican-led Legislature has tried to pass right to work, without success. GOP lawmakers finally were able to gain enough votes in 2015 to send a measure to then-Gov. Jay Nixon, who vetoed it. Even with Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate, not enough legislators joined ranks to override the Democrat's veto.

But in the wake of GOP Gov. Eric Greitens' inauguration Monday, Republicans are confident right to work will become law in Missouri. He has said he'll sign legislation for it if lawmakers send a proposal to his desk. Without the threat of a veto, supporters of right to work would need a simple majority to pass it into law instead of the two-thirds majority vote needed under Nixon.

Proponents say the policy will bring businesses to Missouri. Opponents say it undermines unions and leads to lower wages.