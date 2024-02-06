Missouri lawmakers send Parson $2.8B to expand I-70

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Interstate 70 will be expanded to three lanes across the state as part of a roughly $50 billion state budget approved Friday by lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers took up GOP Gov. Mike Parson's January call to pour money into I-70 this year, and they went even further than he initially requested.

Instead of targeting only the most congested areas of the highway in urban areas, as Parson proposed, the Legislature went big and set aside $2.8 billion to complete lane expansions from suburban St. Louis to suburban Kansas City.

"This represents the single greatest investment into our transportation network in the state's history," Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said.

The governor appears likely to sign off on the highway plan. Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, in a Friday email said funding for the project is "well spent money."

The budget also prioritizes funding for pre-K education and child care, which influential business groups have said is needed to give parents and guardians the ability to work and hopefully ease Missouri's workforce shortage.