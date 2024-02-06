Missouri lawmakers seek to limit medical costs in lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers sent Gov. Eric Greitens a measure Thursday that would limit how much money people could receive for medical costs in injury lawsuits, the latest in a series of proposals Republican supporters hope will make the state more business-friendly.

The legislation , which the House passed 98-53, would limit people suing for medical costs to receive only the amount they and the insurance company paid, instead of what is billed. It had passed the Senate by a 23-10 vote in February.

It's one of several measures approved this year by the Republican-led Legislature to limit lawsuits, including bills tightening guidelines for expert witness testimony and making it harder for people to prove discrimination in court cases.

The latest bill deals with how medical costs are calculated.

For example, if a woman was injured at work and underwent a medical procedure, the hospital may bill $70,000. But if the woman has insurance, she might pay $3,000 out of pocket, and her insurance company might pay $47,000 under a negotiated rate with the medical provider.