Missouri lawmakers seek to convert Medicaid to block grant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Not waiting for President-elect Donald Trump to act first, some Missouri Republican lawmakers are pressing for a health-care overhaul that could convert the state's Medicaid program into a block grant from the federal government.

A Republican-led Senate committee heard testimony Wednesday on legislation that would direct the state to seek a rarely granted "global waiver" from federal Medicaid requirements to reshape the state's health-care program for the poor.

The intent is to seek a block grant that would give the state greater flexibility on how to spend it.

Trump, who pledged during the campaign to repeal President Barack Obama's health-care law, has not put forth a detailed plan for how he wants to replace it.

But he and some congressional Republicans have said they want to convert Medicaid into a block grant to states instead of reimbursing them on a matching basis for each dollar states spend.

Such a plan could force all states to rethink how they administer their Medicaid programs.

Missouri Sen. David Sater said the state's more than $9 billion Medicaid program -- called MO HealthNet -- is beset by "runaway spending" and lacks "personal accountability and responsibility."

Sater said he plans to bring his legislation up for a vote next week in the Senate Seniors, Families and Children Committee he leads, which means it could be among the first batch of bills cleared for Senate debate this year.

If Trump and Congress later adopt a federal health-care overhaul, Missouri simply could adjust to conform, he said.

"I would like to make this HealthNet program a better program as quickly as I can," Sater said.