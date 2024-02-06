Missouri lawmakers return to work amid coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday will begin what's guaranteed to be an unusual legislative session as the state continues its battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Precautions will be in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during the Republican-led Legislature's roughly five-month annual session, although rules primarily apply to staffers and not lawmakers.

House and Senate administrative staff must wear face masks, for example. The Senate is limiting staff seating in committee rooms, and the House is allowing employees to work from home when practical.

Lawmakers are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but that's not required.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, who himself tested positive for COVID-19 but has since recovered, said healthcare and other essential workers are on the frontlines daily. He said lawmakers are “going to have to do the same thing" and find a way to work safely.

“Maybe by the middle of summer we might have this thing a little bit further behind us," Schatz said. “But until then I plan on us moving forward and continuing business in the best way we can.”

The Capitol is still open to the public. On days when the Legislature is in session, entrants will have their temperatures taken and be questioned about possible illness or exposure.

Public seating will be spaced out in House and Senate committee hearings for social distancing. The Senate also provides live audio streaming of its committee hearings and sessions, and the House livestreams video of its public meetings.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Democrats plan to propose additional COVID-19 safety restrictions for House members, including mandatory face masks in shared spaces.