Missouri lawmakers return for special session on abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers returned to the Capitol on Monday after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called for a special session aimed at imposing more abortion restrictions and undoing a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination over abortion and pregnancies.

Greitens, an abortion opponent, announced last week he was bringing legislators back to work, the second time he's done so in less than a month.

At issue now are a federal judge's ruling striking down some state laws on abortion and the St. Louis ordinance, which prohibits discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions."

While largely symbolic, the St. Louis ordinance bans employers from firing, refusing to hire or disciplining women because they have an abortion, take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant while unmarried.

The ordinance, which also bans such discrimination in housing, was approved in the heavily Democratic city to pre-empt anti-abortion measures during the regular legislative session.

Greitens, in calling for the special session last week, said he wants the local ordinance undone, saying it makes St. Louis "an abortion sanctuary city."

The first-time governor also said more regulations were needed in response to a ruling in May by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs.

The ruling invalidated requirements doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery. The state has appealed the ruling.