Missouri lawmakers read woman's testimony against Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Like actors rehearsing a script, Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday publicly read aloud the previously secret criminal case transcripts of a woman who accused Gov. Eric Greitens of sexual misconduct and asserted his attorney suggested she should deny it.

The unusual scene played out in a Capitol committee room, livestreamed for the public, as a special Missouri House investigatory panel gathers evidence for an eventual decision on whether to try to impeach the Republican governor in an attempt to remove him from office.

The bipartisan panel endorsed rules Tuesday prohibiting Greitens' attorneys from cross-examining witnesses, as they have asserted is essential for a fair process. Those rules would still need approval from the full House.

By reading transcripts of the woman's lengthy depositions taken by Greitens' criminal defense attorneys, lawmakers essentially were working around their concerns by including their previous cross-examination of the woman in the mountain of evidence they will consider.

The transcripts were provided in response to a legislative subpoena after St. Louis prosecutors dropped a felony invasion-of-privacy charge last week alleging Greitens had taken and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of the partially nude woman in the basement of his home in March 2015. It will be up to a newly appointed special prosecutor to decide whether to refile that charge or to bring other charges against Greitens stemming from the extramarital affair that ended more than a year before his November 2016 election.

Greitens has said the affair was consensual and denied he acted violently toward the woman or broke the law. He has not directly answered questions about whether he bound the woman's hands, blindfolded her, removed her clothes and took a picture as she has alleged.

Lawmakers read aloud the transcripts of the woman's two grand jury sessions from Feb. 18 and 22, the day Greitens was indicted. Her account of events tracked closely with her eventual March testimony to the House committee, which already has been made public, but it contained at least one apparently additional element.

The woman, identified as only as K.S., told grand jurors an attorney for Greitens had called her attorney in January, shortly after news of the affair broke, and asked what she wanted out of it. When her attorney said she didn't want to be part of this, the woman testified Greitens' lawyer responded, "Well, I know a way that she could do that. She could come out and say that none of this is true."

Greitens' attorney, Ed Dowd, told The Associated Press on Tuesday the testimony was "double hearsay."

"We never gave her any suggestion of what she should say," Dowd told the AP.