NewsJanuary 24, 2018

Missouri lawmakers raise concerns about school busing cuts

Associated Press

Public schools originally were budgeted to receive $105 million in state transportation aid in the 2018 fiscal year. Greitens cut that to $90 million when he signed the budget last summer.

On Monday, Greitens unveiled a 2019 budget plan that would provide $92 million in school transportation aid ï¿½ essentially continuing most of this yearï¿½s cuts.

Members of the House subcommittee for education appropriations raised concerns Tuesday the governorï¿½s plan could hurt the finances of districts, particularly those spanning large geographic areas.

The House panel serves as the starting point for state budget bills and could change or ignore the governorï¿½s recommendation for school busing.

