Missouri lawmakers raise concerns about school busing cuts

On Monday, Greitens unveiled a 2019 budget plan that would provide $92 million in school transportation aid ï¿½ essentially continuing most of this yearï¿½s cuts.

Members of the House subcommittee for education appropriations raised concerns Tuesday the governorï¿½s plan could hurt the finances of districts, particularly those spanning large geographic areas.

The House panel serves as the starting point for state budget bills and could change or ignore the governorï¿½s recommendation for school busing.