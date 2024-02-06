Missouri lawmakers push long prison sentences for fentanyl

Under the bill, selling or trying to sell more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl would be punishable by five to 15 years in prison. Those convicted of trying to sell 20 milligrams or more of the drug would face 10 to 30 years in prison.

Possessing or trying to buy more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl would mean up to seven years in prison or five to 15 years behind bars for 20 milligrams or more.

Bipartisan critics questioned whether long prison sentences would be effective in deterring drug sales and fighting the opioid epidemic.

St. Louis Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth raised concerns the law could mean lifelong prison sentences for people struggling with addiction.