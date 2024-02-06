Missouri lawmakers pass pared-down state budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri House on Wednesday passed a stripped-down state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in anticipation of plunging revenue because of the coronavirus.

House lawmakers slashed core agency budgets by roughly $146 million compared to this year and cut more than $450 million in planned new government spending, including a 2% raise for state employees.

The next fiscal year begins July 1.

Legislators have been off work for weeks over concerns about spreading COVID-19 by gathering in the Jefferson City Capitol building. They returned Monday in an attempt to overhaul next year’s budget, which originally had been based on rosier revenue projections made before the virus ground the state’s economy to a halt.

State colleges and universities face the brunt of budget cuts. The House version of the budget would slash state aid to those schools by 10%.

“It’s not an easy thing to do,” Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said. “But again, we are looking at a tremendously difficult budgetary outlook here.”

House members softened a roughly $7 million cut to public K-12 school busing down to only $2.2 million.