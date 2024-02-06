Missouri lawmakers pass longtime priorities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year pushed through several longtime priorities that failed for years and, in some cases, decades.

Successes from the legislative session that ended Friday include bills to create a prescription-drug monitoring program, raise the gas tax for the first time in 25 years, and make Missouri the last state to require out-of-state companies to collect sales taxes on online purchases made by residents.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said the number of accomplishments is "unmatched" compared to recent years.

Missouri for years has been the only state without a database of addictive medications doctors and pharmacists can check. A faction of Republicans aggressively fought the effort over concerns data on prescriptions would be misused by the government or hacked.

It took lawmakers a decade to pass the bill.

Lawmakers also took the first significant step to rein in police use-of-force powers since Michael Brown, a Black 18-year-old, was fatally shot in 2014 by a white Ferguson police officer, and they managed to get a so-called school choice bill to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.

The session marked victories for bipartisan policies in a GOP supermajority Legislature, with Democrats sometimes teaming up with more moderate Republicans on issues conservatives opposed.

That helped usher in success for the gas tax hike and the opioid database.