Missouri lawmakers pass first gas tax hike in 25 years

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's gas tax could soon rise for the first time in 25 years after the state's Republican-led Legislature passed a gradual increase projected to raise hundreds of millions of new dollars for roads and bridges.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who has made infrastructure a priority, praised lawmakers Wednesday for shepherding the contentious measure to passage and indicated he is likely to sign it into law.

"This bill provides much needed funding for road and bridge repairs, and we are excited to move forward on these critical infrastructure projects," Parson said in statement.

The bill would raise Missouri's 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax — among the lowest in the nation — by 2.5 cents a year, starting Oct. 1, until the tax hits 29.5 cents per gallon in July 2025. That would make Missouri's rate closer to the national average for states.

Drivers could get a refund if they save their gas receipts and submit them to the state — an unusual provision modeled after one in South Carolina. The measure also would increase electric vehicle fees by 20% annually for five years, with fees varying by the size of the vehicles.

Since 2013, at least 29 states — some led by Republicans, others by Democrats — have raised fuel taxes. But that momentum slowed during the pandemic. Missouri's increase would be the first since Virginia lawmakers passed a gas tax increase in March 2020, shortly before the coronavirus shutdowns.

The Missouri House voted 104-52 to pass the measure late Tuesday night after a heated debate among divided Republican lawmakers. Fifty-seven Republicans, including House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, joined with Democrats in voting for the bill. Fifty-two Republicans, including House Speaker Rob Vescovo, voted against it.

The measure, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, passed that chamber in March with Republicans similarly split.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has estimated the state faces a $745 million annual funding gap for roads and bridges.