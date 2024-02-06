Missouri lawmakers pass critical Medicaid funding bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill to renew a critical Medicaid funding tax hours before the deadline set out by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

The House voted 140-13 in favor of extending the tax on hospitals, nursing homes and other medical providers, despite a debate over Planned Parenthood funding threatened to derail the effort.

The tax, which was set to expire Sept. 30, is used to leverage billions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding.

Republican House leaders in a joint statement said they’re “proud” to have passed the tax renewal and fund “vital programs assisting many of Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Republican Rep. Cody Smith, the Budget Committee leader, told colleagues on the House floor failing to renew the tax would have been “catastrophic” to the state’s budget.

The tax is expected to bring in $1.6 billion directly from the tax in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins Thursday, according to an analysis by the Missouri Budget Project. That would draw down an additional roughly $2.9 billion in federal funding.

The not-for-profit Missouri Budget Project analyzes state financial issues with an eye toward their impact on low-income residents.