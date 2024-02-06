Missouri lawmakers pass big tax code changes on last day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for individuals and corporations and sent a gas-tax hike to voters, just hours before the end of the regular session and beginning of a special one to consider impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens.

Lawmakers faced a 6 p.m. deadline to pass bills in the annual regular session. Within minutes of adjournment, they launched a special session to consider discipline against Greitens. He faces allegations of sexual misconduct during an extramarital affair in 2015 and that he raised money for his gubernatorial race by using a donor list without permission from a charity he founded. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

House Democratic Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty described 2018 as "a session of scandal" because of Greitens. But while the governor's troubles have at many times overshadowed the legislative session, GOP leaders continued to push to get work done.

Despite the distraction, Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said lawmakers put their heads down to enact policies to make Missouri "the most competitive economic environment in the country." He touted tax and labor law changes among GOP accomplishments.

On Friday, the House voted 96-42 to pass a bill to cut the corporate income tax rate, which Republican bill sponsor Sen. Andrew Koenig called "the most destructive tax known to man."

The bill would lower the current 6.25 percent rate to 4 percent in 2020, a revenue loss estimated to be at least partially offset by a change in how multistate corporations can calculate their taxable income. Republican House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said the changes are projected to cost as much as $8 million or bring in as much as $12 million more in state revenue.

The corporate tax code changes would be paired with a separate tax cut for most individuals -- if both measures become law. Under the individual income tax proposal, which passed Thursday, the top rate would drop from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent starting in January. The top rate applies to most Missourians.