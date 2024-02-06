Missouri lawmakers OK checks on COVID business closures

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Extended business closures by local health departments, as seen earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, would require city council approval under a bill passed Thursday by the Missouri House.

Primarily Republican lawmakers, particularly incensed by frequent business restrictions enacted in St. Louis and St. Louis County to stem the spread of COVID-19, want health officials to get buy-in from elected local governing bodies before shutting down stores.

The legislation, passed 115-44, would still allow local health directors to close businesses, schools and churches, but only for 15 days at a time. After that, they would need approval from the city council or other local governing boards to extend closures.

The threshold for keeping businesses closed would increase over time. Eventually, it would require unanimous approval from the local governing body to extend closures for up to 10 more days at a time.

St. Louis Republican bill sponsor Rep. Jim Murphy said he crafted the bill in response to business owners and citizens who "yelled for help and wanted some say in their lives when it came to how health departments restricted their businesses."

He said his proposal still allows health departments to respond to emergencies but adds oversight and public input on those decisions.

Some Democrats also supported the bill, although others raised concerns about local legislative bodies rather than medical professionals being tasked with oversight of health-related decisions.

The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

Also Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced a mass vaccination event will be held March 19 and 20 in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot in Kansas City, with a goal of vaccinating at least 6,000 residents with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.