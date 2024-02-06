All sections
May 9, 2017

Missouri lawmakers OK ban on sex offenders by kids' museums

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers passed legislation to ban people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children's museums. Senators voted 31-1 on Monday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. The measure passed the House 136-2 earlier this month...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers passed legislation to ban people convicted of sex offenses against children from coming within 500 feet of children's museums.

Senators voted 31-1 on Monday to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. The measure passed the House 136-2 earlier this month.

Those convicted of sex offenses against children already are banned from coming within 500 feet of public playgrounds and swimming pools. If signed by Greitens, the legislation would extend the ban to include museums aimed at children.

The measure also would make sex trafficking of minors a form of child abuse under state law.

It also would require children be told and informed in writing of their rights when taken into custody by police or juvenile officers.

State News
