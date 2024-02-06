Missouri lawmakers look to limit cellphones behind the wheel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers have introduced at least six proposals since last month to restrict the use of cellphones while driving.

Missouri has seen the numbers of cellphone-related traffic crashes increase by 35 percent since 2014, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Cellphone use is "one of the fastest growing causes of fatal crashes in Missouri, and like most other contributing factors, it's completely preventable," said Jon Nelson, a highway safety assistant for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

There were almost 920 fatal crashes in Missouri last year, down slightly from about 930 fatalities the previous year, according to the department's preliminary figures.

"When it comes to cellphones, nobody wants to be on the road with a driver constantly using their phone, but so many people find it acceptable to do themselves," Nelson said. "We can do better."