Missouri lawmakers honor ex-governor with portrait

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Missouri are honoring former Gov. Jay Nixon with an official portrait at the Capitol.
The News Tribune reported Nixon was at the state Senate Lounge on Thursday as bipartisan lawmakers first presented his portrait to the public.
Lawmakers said Nixon's efforts positively affected parks, factories and schools. They also say he and his wife traveled across Missouri to get to know the state's residents.
Nixon identifies as a Democrat but said he never used the terms "Democrat or Republican" while governor.
The former governor said his current role is to "help advise when asked and to support the folks who now hold the responsibilities I once had."
He served as governor from 2009 to 2017 and in statewide elected office for about 24 years.
Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com
