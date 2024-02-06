All sections
NewsMarch 9, 2020

Missouri lawmakers consider guidelines for delivery robots

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are considering new guidelines to regulate delivery robots that may soon be roaming St. Louis and other communities in the state.

The proposed law is aimed at allowing the small, cooler-sized delivery units to navigate successfully between pedestrians and motorists without any intervention, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The robots must be capable of navigating on sidewalks and roads as long as they do not interfere with people or motor vehicles.

Rep. Travis Fitzwater, who is sponsoring the legislation, plans to limit the robots' weight to 200 pounds, excluding the cargo, and their speed to a maximum of 10 mph.

Measures will also require operators to maintain insurance policies of at least $100,000 for damages.

Washington, Idaho and Wisconsin are among some of the states to implement similar laws.

Fitzwater said he expects his proposal to be altered throughout the legislative process.

"It's just a first step," he said.

Other companies have deployed robots as part of a pilot project on university campuses. Starship Technologies has tested two dozen robots on the campus of George Mason University in Virginia delivering food to students for $1.99 per delivery.

Supporters of the delivery robots say they will help reduce congestion and pollution by removing cars, trucks and vans from the delivery process.

State News
