Missouri lawmakers consider guidelines for delivery robots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are considering new guidelines to regulate delivery robots that may soon be roaming St. Louis and other communities in the state.

The proposed law is aimed at allowing the small, cooler-sized delivery units to navigate successfully between pedestrians and motorists without any intervention, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The robots must be capable of navigating on sidewalks and roads as long as they do not interfere with people or motor vehicles.

Rep. Travis Fitzwater, who is sponsoring the legislation, plans to limit the robots' weight to 200 pounds, excluding the cargo, and their speed to a maximum of 10 mph.

Measures will also require operators to maintain insurance policies of at least $100,000 for damages.