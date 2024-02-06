Missouri lawmakers consider day to honor Rush Limbaugh

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are considering setting aside a day each January to honor the late Rush Limbaugh, a proposal that has ignited controversy.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

A Missouri Senate committee debated legislation Tuesday to designate Jan. 12, Limbaugh's birthday, as "Rush Limbaugh Day." A similar proposal is pending in the House, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Scores of people submitted testimony on the bill.