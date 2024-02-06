JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers approved two bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming health care for minors, and prevent transgender girls and women from participating on female sports teams. But Kansas City was preparing to defy the state, with its City Council set to vote on creating a sanctuary for people seeking gender-affirming treatment.

Transgender minors in Missouri would no longer have access to puberty blockers, hormones or gender-affirming surgery under one bill passed by the Republican-led House. The ban affects some adults — Medicaid health care won't cover any gender-affirming care in the state, and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.

Another bill bans transgender student-athletes from joining girls and women's teams from kindergarten through college, both at public and private schools. Schools that allow transgender girls and women to play on such teams would lose state funding.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign both bills, which would expire in 2027, thanks to concessions made through Republican negotiations with Senate Democrats.

Democrats wept during the House debate.

Supporters of a resolution that would make Kansas City, Missouri, a sanctuary city for transgender people celebrate outside of City Council chambers Wednesday after a committee approved the resolution, sending it to the full council for consideration in Kansas City, Missouri. The move comes in the wake of Missouri legislators voting to ban gender-affirming care and trans athletes. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

Supporters of a resolution that would make Kansas City, Missouri, a sanctuary city for transgender people celebrate outside of City Council chambers Wednesday after a committee approved the resolution, sending it to the full council for consideration in Kansas City, Missouri. The move comes in the wake of Missouri legislators voting to ban gender-affirming care and trans athletes. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

"To deny these children care is to deny them their very existence," Rep. Joe Adams said.

The ACLU of Missouri said the two measures amount to "weaponization of the government."

Missouri's bans come amid a national push by conservatives to put restrictions on transgender and nonbinary people which, alongside abortion, has become a major theme of state legislative sessions this year.

"When you have kids being surgically and or chemically altered for life for no good reason, yes, it's time for the government to get involved," Republican Rep. Brad Hudson told colleagues on the House floor Wednesday.

The governor had threatened to keep lawmakers working beyond the normal end of their session if they didn't approve the gender-affirming care ban, which would take effect Aug. 28. The ban includes exceptions for minors already getting such treatments.

Republican State Rep. Chris Sander, who is gay, said he's considering leaving his party after most of his GOP colleagues voted for the bills without allowing him to speak against them on the House floor.