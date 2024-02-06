All sections
NewsMarch 9, 2019
Missouri lawmakers back drone prohibition near prisons
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are advancing legislation making it a crime to fly a drone near a prison or mental hospital because of concerns drones could be used to deliver drugs or weapons.

A bill passed Thursday by the Senate would make it a felony offense, with punishments getting increasingly tougher if the drone was delivering drugs, aiding an escape or bringing guns, knives or other weapons to inmates.

A version passed by the House last month carried similar felony penalties while also making it a misdemeanor to purposely fly a drone within 300 feet of a prison, jail or mental hospital -- even if it's not delivering contraband.

For a bill to go to the governor, both chambers must pass identical versions.

Story Tags
State News
