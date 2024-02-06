Missouri lawmakers again try to kick Planned Parenthood off Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY -- Lawmakers in Missouri are trying to defund Planned Parenthood by taking it off Medicaid rolls, even for the most basic of health care services. It's a move they've tried for years in a state where almost all abortions are banned.

House Republican Majority Leader Jon Patterson on Monday said the chamber will send the bill to GOP Gov. Mike Parson's desk this week.

Few states -- Arkansas, Mississippi, and Texas, according to Planned Parenthood -- have successfully blocked Medicaid funding for the organization.

While past efforts to kick Planned Parenthood off Missouri's Medicaid program have been struck down by courts, this year, GOP lawmakers are taking another approach, hoping to avoid a legal showdown. And some members of the Freedom Caucus are doubling down, by threatening to abolish a tax that could cost the state an additional $2.9 billion in federal funding if they don't get their way.

Here's a rundown of the legislation:

What would the bill do?

The bill aims to make it illegal for Missouri's Medicaid program to reimburse Planned Parenthood for health care services to low-income patients, including for basic care like pap smears and cancer screenings.

"Restricting public funds from providers who are ready, willing, and skilled in delivering essential care only hurts Missourians, plain and simple," Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement.

Courts have taken issue with earlier Republican bans on funding included in state budget bills. No taxpayer dollars have gone to Planned Parenthood in recent years, as cases have worked their way through the courts. A February state Supreme Court ruling found that lawmakers' latest attempt at defunding Planned Parenthood was unconstitutional.

This year, GOP lawmakers hope to avoid another court showdown by kicking Planned Parenthood off the state's Medicaid program through a policy bill.

Why is it a priority?

Supporters say the bill is necessary to permanently stop public funding for Planned Parenthood, arguing that even though no abortions are performed in Missouri, money that goes to the organization indirectly supports clinics in other states that allow abortions.