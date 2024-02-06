Missouri lawmakers advance sales tax break for car trade-ins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House approved a bill Wednesday ensuring people and businesses can continue trading in multiple vehicles to get tax breaks on new ones, despite criticism the issue didn't merit urgent action.

Lawmakers voted 126-21 to send the legislation to the Senate, where members are expected to take the measure up Thursday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson called the special session after Missouri Supreme Court judges in June upended the tax breaks.

Previously, Department of Revenue officials allowed people to subtract the value of multiple trade-in vehicles against the cost of a replacement vehicle, then calculate the sales tax from the new one's discounted price. But the Supreme Court ruled state law only allows taxpayers to count the value of one vehicle, trailer or boat as a credit against the sales tax on the replacement vehicle.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Becky Ruth told House colleagues if they act fast, they could ensure no one misses out on the tax break. That's because the law gives a six-month grace period before or after a new vehicle is purchased for taxpayers to claim a credit for a trade-in.

"If we wait and we do this next session, they're not going to be able to take advantage of that credit," she said.