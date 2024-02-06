All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 12, 2019
Missouri lawmakers advance measure on sales tax break for vehicle trade-ins
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers are backing a bill to ensure people can continue trading in multiple vehicles to get tax breaks on new ones. The House on Wednesday voted 126-21 to pass the measure and send it to the Senate. It would allow multiple vehicle trade-ins to be subtracted from the price of a new car, reducing the sales tax to whatever is owed on the discounted car...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers are backing a bill to ensure people can continue trading in multiple vehicles to get tax breaks on new ones.

The House on Wednesday voted 126-21 to pass the measure and send it to the Senate. It would allow multiple vehicle trade-ins to be subtracted from the price of a new car, reducing the sales tax to whatever is owed on the discounted car.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned the practice in June. Judges ruled state law only allows one vehicle trade-in to count toward a discounted sales tax.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson in response called a special session for lawmakers to undo the ruling.

While the measure has bipartisan support, Democratic critics say the issue could have waited until lawmakers' regular session begins in January.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy