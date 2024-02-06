All sections
NewsFebruary 6, 2019

Missouri lawmaker wants to crack down on 'fake' service animals

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Lying about a service animal would be a misdemeanor in Missouri under legislation partly inspired by stories of emotional support snakes and a peacock.

The Columbia Missourian reported Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg said his proposed bill would protect landlords who prohibit pets from tenants who falsely claim their pets are service or emotional support animals. He also said illegitimate service animals could be disruptive to other tenants.

Support animals are protected under the Fair Housing Act. But Hoskins said "it's getting out of control" during a meeting of the Senate Agriculture Committee on Monday. Opponents, however, raised concerns the bill could bring legitimate use of animals into question.

Hoskins said 22 states have passed similar laws.

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com

