Missouri lawmaker wants to crack down on 'fake' service animals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Lying about a service animal would be a misdemeanor in Missouri under legislation partly inspired by stories of emotional support snakes and a peacock.

The Columbia Missourian reported Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg said his proposed bill would protect landlords who prohibit pets from tenants who falsely claim their pets are service or emotional support animals. He also said illegitimate service animals could be disruptive to other tenants.