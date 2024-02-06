Missouri lawmaker wants House intern program suspended

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker wants the state House to suspend its intern program and further strengthen its policies on sexual harassment, citing an increase in formal complaints about inappropriate conduct over the past couple years.

Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis, a Ferguson Democrat, said Monday the environment in the House hasn't improved enough since former Speaker John Diehl Jr. resigned in May 2015 while admitting to sending sexually suggestive text messages to an intern.

The Associated Press reported Saturday the House has handled six formal sexual harassment complaints since it strengthened its policies in November 2015, including at least four for which outside attorneys were hired to investigate claims involving lawmakers.

That was twice as many complaints as the House received in the two previous years. But itï¿½s impossible to know whether alleged sexual harassment instances actually have increased or whether lawmakers and staff simply feel more comfortable reporting allegations, which would indicate the new policies are working.

Curtis on Monday provided the AP a letter he had written in December to the House speaker noting the increased number of sexual harassment complaints and asking that the House intern program be suspended until "the culture has sufficiently changed" in the Capitol. Although Curtis has two college interns, he told the AP he continues to believe the overall program should be suspended.

The House has more than 100 interns and there are no plans to halt the program, said chief clerk Adam Crumbliss, the top administrator in the chamber.