Missouri lawmaker wants ban local rules for food packaging

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri state lawmaker wants to prohibit local governments from banning food and drink packaging amid a push by environmentalists to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

State Rep. Dan Shaul, an Imperial Republican and director of the Missouri Grocers Association, filed legislation to prohibit bans, restrictions or other regulations on bottles, cups, bags, containers and other food and drink packaging, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The limits would cover containers made of plastic, aluminum, cardboard and a variety of other materials.

Businesses could still opt to use more environmentally friendly to-go wrappings and other packaging for food and drinks under Shaul's bill. But the lawmaker said the move toward more sustainable packaging should be consumer-driven and not dictated by local governments.

The bill "will not impede a business from making a decision that's in their best interest or meets their business model," Shaul said. "We think it should be their decision."

The legislation is up for consideration when lawmakers return to the Capitol for their next session beginning Jan. 9.

Shaul's efforts come amid a push by environmentalists around the world to cut down on single-use plastics that can pollute waterways and end up in the food chain, though the newspaper reported the impact on human health is unclear.