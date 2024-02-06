All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 26, 2018
Missouri lawmaker to go unpunished for hanging comment
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged won't be punished, the state House speaker said last week. While calling fellow Republican Rep. Warren Love's comments inappropriate, House Speaker Todd Richardson told reporters he won't take any action against him...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker who called for the vandal of a Confederate monument to be hanged won't be punished, the state House speaker said last week.

While calling fellow Republican Rep. Warren Love's comments inappropriate, House Speaker Todd Richardson told reporters he won't take any action against him.

"But I hope there will continue to be dialogue between Love and members offended by comments," Richardson said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Love came under fire for an August Facebook post expressing hope whoever vandalized the Springfield, Missouri, monument would be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope." He has said he was using old cowboy jargon for saying he hopes the vandal is prosecuted, but Democrats have said his words evoke images of lynchings of black people.

The House Ethics Committee voted in January to recommend Love be reprimanded and stripped of his committee assignments. But by simply disagreeing with that recommendation, Love was able to derail the effort. His fellow Republicans on the committee then voted down an opportunity to revive that possible punishment by continuing the ethics review.

House Democratic leader Gail McCann Beatty, who filed a complaint against Love, said Thursday she wanted a different outcome. She added Love earlier this month voted against a contested bill that would have increased penalties for harming police dogs, which drew harsh criticism particularly from black lawmakers who cited the use of police dogs on African-American protesters historically.

"Hopefully all of this has had some impact on Rep. Love," McCann Beatty said. "And at least he recognizes that your words have meaning and at least will be more considerate when he says things."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy