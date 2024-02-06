Missouri lawmaker to appeal fines tied to campaign finances

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri state lawmaker from suburban St. Louis said he'll appeal the more than $114,000 in fines he has been assessed for allegedly violating campaign finance laws, blaming the supposed misconduct on the theft of his debit card and campaign computer.

The Missouri Ethics Commission found Democratic state Rep. Courtney Curtis of Berkeley kept at least 11 bank accounts for his re-election fund, potentially allowing him to use some of those donations for personal use, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The commission also said Curtis accepted cash donations in excess of state limits, deposited campaign contributions into a personal bank account and used campaign funds to pay for items already covered by the state.

Curtis has 45 days to file amended, updated records and pay 10 percent of the assessed fines -- $11,400. The remaining amount would be stayed, unless he commits further violations in the next two years.

On Tuesday, Curtis denied any wrongdoing, telling The Associated Press someone who stole his and campaign laptop computer and his campaign debit card, using that to make unauthorized transactions, was to blame.