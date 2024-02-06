Missouri lawmaker censured over Trump assassination post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Senate on Wednesday formally reprimanded a Democratic colleague for a Facebook post hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination.

Meanwhile, the House opened an ethics review of a Republican's post calling for a Confederate monument vandal to be hanged.

The differing legislative actions came in response to comments posted last month by Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal and Republican Rep. Warren Love amid a nationwide controversy over Confederate monuments and white nationalist rallies.

Numerous top Republican and Democratic officials in Missouri have called on Chappelle-Nadal to resign after she wrote "I hope Trump is assassinated!" on her personal Facebook page and later deleted it.

She has said the remark was made in frustration over Trump's response to a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into violence.

Some also have called for Love to resign for a Facebook post expressing his hope that whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in Springfield, Missouri, would be "hung from a tall tree with a long rope."

Love has said he was using old cowboy jargon for saying he hopes the vandal is prosecuted, but Democrats have said his words evoke images of lynchings of black people.

Chappelle-Nadal is black, and Love is white. Both have apologized but declined to resign.