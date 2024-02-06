Missouri lawmaker calls colleague's behavior inappropriate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Two Missouri lawmakers clashed Tuesday after one accused the other of giving her an unwanted hug and calling her "boo," which the other forcefully denied.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on the Senate floor Tuesday accused Rep. Joshua Peters of grabbing her arms and giving her a "forceful embrace" earlier in the day. She described it as harassment and intimidation.

"I'm not going to tolerate it, and I don't care who it is," Chappelle-Nadal said to colleagues in the Senate.

Peters in a statement called her claims "completely and categorically false" and said he'd sue her if she continues to make such allegations.