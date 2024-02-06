All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 25, 2017

Missouri lawmaker calls colleague's behavior inappropriate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Two Missouri lawmakers clashed Tuesday after one accused the other of giving her an unwanted hug and calling her "boo," which the other forcefully denied. Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on the Senate floor Tuesday accused Rep. Joshua Peters of grabbing her arms and giving her a "forceful embrace" earlier in the day. She described it as harassment and intimidation...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Two Missouri lawmakers clashed Tuesday after one accused the other of giving her an unwanted hug and calling her "boo," which the other forcefully denied.

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal on the Senate floor Tuesday accused Rep. Joshua Peters of grabbing her arms and giving her a "forceful embrace" earlier in the day. She described it as harassment and intimidation.

"I'm not going to tolerate it, and I don't care who it is," Chappelle-Nadal said to colleagues in the Senate.

Peters in a statement called her claims "completely and categorically false" and said he'd sue her if she continues to make such allegations.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I did not touch her, did not grab her arm and certainly would not call her some pet name like 'boo' when we are not friends," Peters said. "I consider this a vicious personal and politically motivated attack."

Both are St. Louis-area Democrats.

Chappelle-Nadal in 2014 supported Peters' primary opponent, Democrat Chris Carter, during a bitter campaign for state House.

Peters got a restraining order against Carter on the day of the primary over a flier that claimed Peters was charged with child molestation in Illinois when he was a teenager, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The paper reported Peters had no such record, and the order required Carter to destroy the fliers.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy